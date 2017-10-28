PETERSBURG, Va. (AP) — Police say a shooting in downtown Petersburg has left one person dead and three others injured.

Petersburg Police Lt. Greg Geist tells The Progress-Index authorities responded around 2:30 a.m. to a report of shots fired. The three injured victims were taken to hospitals for treatment.

It wasn’t immediately clear what led to the shooting, though a witness told the newspaper he heard people arguing and then shots started ringing out.

The victims weren’t immediately identified.

