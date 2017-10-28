PETERSBURG, Va. (AP) — Police say a shooting in downtown Petersburg has left one person dead and three others injured.
Petersburg Police Lt. Greg Geist tells The Progress-Index authorities responded around 2:30 a.m. to a report of shots fired. The three injured victims were taken to hospitals for treatment.
It wasn’t immediately clear what led to the shooting, though a witness told the newspaper he heard people arguing and then shots started ringing out.
The victims weren’t immediately identified.
Most Read Stories
- 'I whiffed': Trading Chris Taylor is Jerry Dipoto's biggest regret, but he stays upbeat | Matt Calkins
- 'Inmates running the prison' on NFL protests? Players — including Seahawks — take shots at Texans owner's comment
- Seattle ranked nation's No. 2 coolest city — just behind this West Coast rival
- Seattle will defend Kshama Sawant in defamation suit brought by police officers
- Comcast's cable customers tumble as cord-cutting picks up
___
Information from: The Progress-Index, http://www.progress-index.com