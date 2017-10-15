CALDWELL, Idaho (AP) — Police say a woman has died and three others have been injured following a two-vehicle crash.
The Idaho State Police says that 18-year-old Joselyn Valenzuela was driving two children southbound on Notus Road on Saturday at about 4:50 p.m., when she tried to turn left. Authorities say the Wilder resident’s car was hit when she didn’t yield to Greg Granden, who was driving a Ford truck and pulling a utility trailer westbound.
Valenzuela died at the scene, while Granden and the two children were taken to a Caldwell hospital. Greg Granden’s passenger, Kent Granden, was not taken to the hospital.
Police are investigating the incident.
Most Read Stories
- Suspects’ phones led Northwest investigators to carcasses in one of the biggest poaching cases they’ve ever seen VIEW
- Analysis: What went wrong in No. 8 WSU's 37-3 defeat to Cal? WATCH
- How it unfolded: Education Secretary Betsy DeVos’ Bellevue visit
- No. 8 Cougars cough up seven turnovers, nine sacks, in 37-3 drilling at California WATCH
- West Seattle couple, cheated in secret SeaTac land grab, to receive $13M settlement