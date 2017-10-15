CALDWELL, Idaho (AP) — Police say a woman has died and three others have been injured following a two-vehicle crash.

The Idaho State Police says that 18-year-old Joselyn Valenzuela was driving two children southbound on Notus Road on Saturday at about 4:50 p.m., when she tried to turn left. Authorities say the Wilder resident’s car was hit when she didn’t yield to Greg Granden, who was driving a Ford truck and pulling a utility trailer westbound.

Valenzuela died at the scene, while Granden and the two children were taken to a Caldwell hospital. Greg Granden’s passenger, Kent Granden, was not taken to the hospital.

Police are investigating the incident.