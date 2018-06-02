WHITE COUNTY, Ind. (AP) — White County authorities say one woman is dead and three people are in critical condition after a lift that ferries people back and forth from a lake failed and plunged down a steep embankment.
WLFI-TV reports the accident occurred Friday evening at Lake Freeman when the lift collapsed, trapping four people underneath.
Monticello Fire Department Assistant Chief Craig Green said the three survivors were flown to hospitals with life-threatening injuries. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Monticello Fire Department and the White County Sheriff’s Office are investigating.
Lake Freeman is about 25 miles north of Lafayette.
Information from: WLFI-TV, http://www.wlfi.com/