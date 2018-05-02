NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Authorities say an 86-year-old Texas man is dead and an 85-year-old Louisiana man is missing after their boat overturned off Louisiana near the mouth of the Mississippi River.

A news release says a 60-year-old man from Baton Rouge survived and was able to get the unresponsive 86-year-old to shore after their boat capsized about 7 a.m. Wednesday. The accident occurred about a half-mile (eight-tenths of a kilometer) from South Pass.

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Enforcement Division spokesman Adam Einck says the missing boater is from Baton Rouge, and the dead man was from Magnolia, Texas.

He says none of the three was wearing a life vest. Investigators don’t know why the 27-foot aluminum boat capsized.