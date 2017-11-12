PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say one person is dead and two others seriously injured after a crash involving a car and a pedestrian in Phoenix.

Officials with the Phoenix Fire Department say two men have been taken to a trauma facility after the crash early Sunday.

Their names haven’t been released, but authorities say the men are ages 18 and 21.

Authorities say another person was pronounced dead at the scene at 45th Avenue and Camelback Road.

The name and gender of the person killed isn’t immediately available and authorities were unsure if that person was a pedestrian.