MACON, Ga. (AP) — A sheriff’s office is looking for a man accused of killing one person and wounding two others at a house party in Macon.

A Bibb County Sheriff’s statement says 21-year-old Monterrius Malik Dugger was shot twice in the chest Sunday morning at about 1 a.m. and later died at a hospital. Twenty-five-year-old Ramone Dawann Smith was shot in the right knee and 27-year-old Jessica Monique Fullwood was shot in the left foot; both are in stable condition.

The release says the shooter fled before law enforcement arrived. Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones tells WMAZ-TV that the shooting is Macon’s seventh homicide of 2018.