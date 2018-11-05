SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (AP) — A 37-year-old transient is in custody after opening fire inside a Northern California rehab center, killing one and wounding two others early Monday, authorities said.

The Marin County Sheriff’s Office said that Davance Lamar Reed is in neighboring Sonoma County Jail after a pursuit unrelated to the shooting. He made admissions to detectives that tied him to the crime scene at the Helen Vine Detox Center in San Rafael, the office said.

The sheriff’s office identified the wounded as facility employee Anthony Mansapit, 32, and Brittney McCann, 30. Authorities say McCann had dated the suspect.

Both remain in intensive care at Marin General Hospital.

Deputies responding to calls that employees had been shot found three victims, said Marin County Sheriff’s Sgt. Michael Brovelli said.

The office declined to name of the deceased male pending notification of family.

The detox center is a licensed 26-bed co-ed residential detoxification program that treats people with alcohol and drug addiction, as well as “co-occurring psychiatric problems.”

In 2011, it became part of Buckelew Programs, a nonprofit organization that provides counseling and other services to those with mental illness and addiction in Marin, Napa and Sonoma counties, according to its website.

Email and phone messages left with the nonprofit were not immediately returned Monday but it said on its website it’s cooperating with the investigation.

“Our hearts are with the staff, clients and families affected at Helen Vine Recovery Center” the nonprofit said on its Twitter account.