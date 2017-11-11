WEST GOSHEN, Pa. (AP) — A crash involving a tractor trailer carrying frozen turkeys and more than a half dozen other vehicles left one person dead and two others injured in Chester County.

The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. Saturday on Route 202 in West Goshen. The tractor trailer flipped onto its side and exploded into flames. The highway was closed in both directions for hours as crews removed fuel from the roadway.

West Goshen police did not release the names of the person who died or those who were injured.

The cause of the accident is being investigated.