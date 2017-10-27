CRANSTON, R.I. (AP) — One man is dead and another is facing charges after an early morning crash on Interstate 295 in Cranston.

State police say 20-year-old Hamad Manj was driving south at about 1:30 a.m. Friday when his car left the roadway and struck a tree in the median.

One of his passengers, identified as 20-year-old Chaudhry Talib, was taken to Rhode Island Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Manj and a second male passenger were also injured. All three were wearing seat belts.

Manj has been charged with driving to endanger resulting in death, and driving to endanger resulting in personal injury.

The crash remains under investigation but police think the car was speeding.