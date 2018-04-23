BERKELEY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say one person is dead and two others injured after a shooting and crash in suburban St. Louis.
St. Louis County police said in a news release that officers responded late Sunday after occupants of one vehicle shot at occupants of another vehicle in a Berkeley parking lot. Officers found one of the vehicles from the shooting on the side of a nearby road after the driver crashed into a parked vehicle.
One of the three people inside was pronounced dead at the scene. Police are trying to determine whether that victim died from gunshot wounds or from injuries sustained in the crash.
The other two victims were taken to a hospital. Police say one of them had been shot, and the other was hurt in the crash.
