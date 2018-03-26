MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (AP) — One person has died and two firefighters have been injured in an early morning house fire in Connecticut.
Authorities say the blaze in Middletown was reported by a neighbor just before 1 a.m. Monday.
Chief Michael Howley says a man who lived alone in the home died. His identity was not immediately made public pending notification of family.
The firefighters were hurt when the floor collapsed as they were searching for residents. One firefighter fell through to the basement.
Both were taken to hospitals with minor injuries and are expected to be OK.
The cause is under investigation.