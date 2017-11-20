BRAINTREE, Mass. (AP) — Authorities say one man has died in a late-night house fire in Braintree.
Firefighters responding to the home at about 11 p.m. Sunday found heavy smoke coming from the one-floor house.
Two people escaped the burning home, but after the flames were quickly put out firefighters found the victim still inside. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The victim’s name has not been made public but Deputy Fire Chief Robert Belanger says he was a 46-year-old man.
The cause remains under investigation.