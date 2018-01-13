GREENVILLE, Ohio (AP) — A fire at a mobile home park in western Ohio has left one woman dead and two children in critical condition.
Firefighters in Greenville near the Indiana state line say a man and one other child were being treated at Dayton-area hospitals.
The fire broke out in a mobile home early Saturday.
Investigators haven’t released the cause, but they say the fire isn’t considered suspicious.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle-area rents drop significantly for first time this decade as new apartments sit empty
- A Seattle native comes home to find a city that’s changed | PNW Magazine VIEW
- Boeing’s bid to buy Embraer could see Brazilian engineers work on the 797
- 'Insulting': Judge blisters defense for race allegations, upholds $15M verdict against Lakewood in killing of unarmed black man
- Jacob Eason announces transfer from Georgia ... without specifying destination