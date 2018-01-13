Share story

By
The Associated Press

GREENVILLE, Ohio (AP) — A fire at a mobile home park in western Ohio has left one woman dead and two children in critical condition.

Firefighters in Greenville near the Indiana state line say a man and one other child were being treated at Dayton-area hospitals.

The fire broke out in a mobile home early Saturday.

Investigators haven’t released the cause, but they say the fire isn’t considered suspicious.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.
The Associated Press