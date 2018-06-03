SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Law enforcement in South Carolina says one man is dead and another man wounded following a shooting at a club.
The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responding to a call Sunday found a man under a car in the club’s parking lot. Deputies say the man had been shot and didn’t have a pulse.
A deputy performed CPR on the shooting victim, but he couldn’t be revived.
The deputies say a second shooting victim went to Spartanburg Medical Center for treatment of a gunshot wound.
The shooting victim’s name hasn’t been released. An investigation into the shooting is underway.