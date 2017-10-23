ALBANY, Ga. (AP) — A shooting outside a Georgia nightclub left one man dead, and authorities are searching for a suspect.

The Albany Police Department said in a Facebook post that they’re seeking 29-year-old Dominique Maurice Davis on murder warrants in the early Sunday morning death of 25-year-old Travion Jones outside the SandTrap 5.0 club.

News outlets report detectives believe the altercation between Davis and Jones began inside the club and ended in the parking lot, where the shooting took place. Both Davis and Jones are from Pelham, around 40 miles (64 kilometers) south of Albany in south Georgia.

Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler says Jones’ death is Albany’s 20th homicide of 2017.