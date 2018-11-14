TWIN FALLS, Idaho (AP) — Authorities say one man was killed and another was injured during a tree trimming accident on Tuesday.

Cassia County Detective Kevin Horak told The Times-News that 28-year-old Corbin Bowers was killed and 26-year-old Emmett Koyle was hospitalized in critical condition for his injuries.

The two men from Burley were trimming a tree near the community of Jackson when the accident occurred. Horak said the two were in the bucket of a bucket truck about 60 feet above the ground when they tied off a large branch to the bucket. Horak said the branch was so heavy that when they cut it from the tree, it pulled the bucket to the ground.

