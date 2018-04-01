SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Authorities say one man has been killed and another seriously injured in a Sioux Falls car accident.
Officials said the passenger in the car that crashed called emergency responders early Sunday morning. Authorities say the driver lost control, hit a bridge pedestrian guard rail head on and traveled down the embankment of a levee. The car came to rest near a bike path under the bridge.
Officials say the driver died inside the car, and the passenger was lying next to it. The passenger was hospitalized for severe injuries.
Authorities haven’t yet identified the two men. Officials say speed contributed to the accident.
