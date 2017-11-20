WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A shooting in Wilmington has left a 25-year-old dead and a 24-year-old critically injured.
Wilmington police said in a statement that they were summoned to the scene around 7:30 p.m. by a report of gunfire.
Officers found the 25-year-old victim unconscious and unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the neck. They conducted CPR, but the man died while being taken to a hospital by ambulance.
The statement says the second victim was taken to a hospital in a private vehicle. That man had several gunshot wounds to his legs and rear torso. He was in critical condition.
Most Read Stories
- Rebound with redemption: Huskies come back to beat Utah behind the unlikeliest of heroes
- Kickoff time, TV info announced for 110th Apple Cup
- Parents, adult son believed dead in Sammamish murder-suicide
- Huskies won't repeat as Pac-12 champs, but their consolation prize? The game of the year
- Anthony Bourdain brought 'Parts Unknown' to Seattle — here's where he ate
Police believe two male suspects wearing dark clothing were involved. An investigation is ongoing.
The victims weren’t immediately identified.