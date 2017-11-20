WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A shooting in Wilmington has left a 25-year-old dead and a 24-year-old critically injured.

Wilmington police said in a statement that they were summoned to the scene around 7:30 p.m. by a report of gunfire.

Officers found the 25-year-old victim unconscious and unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the neck. They conducted CPR, but the man died while being taken to a hospital by ambulance.

The statement says the second victim was taken to a hospital in a private vehicle. That man had several gunshot wounds to his legs and rear torso. He was in critical condition.

Police believe two male suspects wearing dark clothing were involved. An investigation is ongoing.

The victims weren’t immediately identified.