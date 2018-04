OSHKOSH, Wis. (AP) — Police say one person is dead and another seriously injured in a stabbing in Oshkosh.

Authorities say an 18-year-old Oshkosh man died about 2 a.m. Friday at the scene of the stabbing. Another 18-year-old man was taken to the hospital with multiple stab wounds. He’s in intensive care.

Police say they are still looking for the perpetrator and believe the suspect and victims knew each other.