BUFORD, Ga. (AP) — Two people were shot in the same area outside Atlanta, including one man who was found dead at the scene.

News outlets report police found a man in his 20s with non-life-threatening injuries early Tuesday morning, and then found a second victim dead in a vehicle around 200 to 300 yards (183 to 274 meters) away from the original crime scene, roughly three hours later. Gwinnett County police Cpl. Michele Pihera said the police don’t know how the people involved are related, but believe both shootings are related to one criminal incident.

A police helicopter searched the area for evidence and any additional victims.

The victims’ names weren’t immediately released. The first victim underwent surgery, and his current condition is unknown.

No arrests have been made.