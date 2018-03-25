COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Colorado authorities are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another injured in El Paso County.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says it received a call just before 5 a.m. Sunday about the shooting in the community of Widefield.

KKTV in Colorado Springs reports that police believe the person who died was the suspected shooter. Another person who was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

No other details were immediately released.

