WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Police in Wichita say one man is dead, another injured and a suspect is behind bars in an early morning shooting.

Police say officers were called to a home for a report of a shooting around 12:45 a.m. Saturday. Arriving officers found a 31-year-old man in the street with two gunshot wounds to a leg. Upon arriving at the home, officers reported seeing a 21-year-old man leave the house with a handgun and arrested him.

Inside the home, officers found a 44-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds who was pronounced dead. The 31-year-old man was treated at an area hospital.

The 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of first degree murder and related counts.

Police have not yet released the names of the victims or the suspect.