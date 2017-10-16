PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia police say one man is dead and another has been wounded after someone walked up to the sport-utility vehicle they were in an opened fire.

The shooting happened about 1 a.m. Monday in the city’s Tioga-Nicetown section.

Police say they found the 27-year-old driver dead of head and neck wounds. The 26-year-old passenger was found at his home a few blocks away. Police say he ran from the scene after he was shot in the back while sitting in the vehicle’s passenger seat.

Police say they found several shell casings right next to the vehicle, meaning the gunman was nearby when the shots were fired.

A third person in the SUV wasn’t injured and was being interviewed by police.