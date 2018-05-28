FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say one person is dead and a second injured after shots were fired into a North Carolina home.
Fayetteville Police said someone called 911 around 12:05 a.m. Monday after the gunshots.
The statement from police didn’t give a motive for the shooting or identify the victims.
Police say detectives are investigating, but haven’t identified any suspects.
