CHELMSFORD, Mass. (AP) — A New Hampshire man is facing drunken driving charges in connection with a fatal three-car crash in Massachusetts over the weekend.

Massachusetts State Police troopers responded to the northbound lanes of Route 3 in Chelmsford at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday where they found the involved vehicles.

Police say the preliminary investigation indicates that a car driven by 38-year-old Christopher Thompson, of Nashua, New Hampshire, rear-ended another vehicle driven by a 63-year-old Hudson, New Hampshire, man. A third vehicle then struck the second vehicle.

The Hudson, New Hampshire, man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. His name was not immediately released.

Thompson was charged with operating under the influence and other offenses. He will be arraigned this week. It was not clear if he has a lawyer.

