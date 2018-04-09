HONEA PATH, S.C. (AP) — One person has died and another person escaped a fire in a mobile home in South Carolina.
Anderson County Corner Greg Shore told local media outlets the fire was reported shortly before 5 a.m. Monday near Honea Path.
The home was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.
Anderson County Fire Chief Jimmy Sutherland said two people were in the home when the fire started. Sutherland says one person made it out and one person was found dead inside after firefighters knocked down the flames.
The victim’s name has not been released.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.