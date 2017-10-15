HAGATNA, Guam (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for two of four people who were on a boat that didn’t show up on schedule to the Federated States of Micronesia.
The Pacific Daily News reports that two people were found on Sunday floating in a debris field. The Coast Guard states one of those two people was still alive.
The survivor told rescuers that the two people still missing used gas cans as flotation devices to swim away from the boat.
The identity of the person found dead is being withheld as authorities work to notify family.
Most Read Stories
- Suspects’ phones led Northwest investigators to carcasses in one of the biggest poaching cases they’ve ever seen VIEW
- Athletic director Bill Moos surprises WSU, leaves for AD job at Nebraska
- Washington can kiss its playoff hopes goodbye after debacle in desert WATCH
- How it unfolded: Education Secretary Betsy DeVos’ Bellevue visit
- Analysis: What went wrong in No. 8 WSU's 37-3 defeat to Cal? WATCH
The search began on Friday and the Coast Guard is continuing efforts Sunday night to look for the others.
The boat left Chuuk State last Wednesday for an 80-mile (129-kilometer) trip to the Hall Islands.