CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — One construction worker is dead and another seriously injured after falling about four stories.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said one worker died at a hospital while the other is in stable condition after the apparent accident Sunday afternoon.
The victims were working to build a big-box store in the Steele Creek section of southern Charlotte. Officials with the company said they are trying to determine how the accident occurred.
Multiple media organizations reported that the incident is being investigated by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
Officials have not identified the victims.