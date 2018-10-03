MESQUITE, Texas (AP) — School officials say one child was killed and three others were injured after their school bus crashed in North Texas.

The Mesquite Independent School District says a bus carrying 42 students from Terry Middle School crashed Wednesday afternoon. Aerial video showed the bus lying on its side in a ditch with its rear half showing scorch marks.

Mesquite police say a power line struck by the bus ignited the fire, but the exact cause of the wreck remains under investigation.

Civilians joined police and fire crews to rescue the children. Police say one student was dead at the scene. The child wasn’t identified. Three students, the bus driver and three officers were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

The 38 other students were returned to the school where counselors met them and their families.

Mesquite is a suburb just east of Dallas.