LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — A state judge has dropped one of five charges in a case against a southwestern New Mexico district attorney involved in a suspected DWI traffic stop.

KVIA-TV in El Paso, Texas, reports State District Judge Douglas Driggers recently tossed the reckless use of a vehicle charge against the Silver City District Attorney Francesca Martinez-Estevez.

In June, the New Mexico Attorney General’s Office filed charges against Martinez-Estevez, whose district includes Grant, Luna and Hidalgo counties.

She’s facing five misdemeanor counts including reckless driving and the use of the powers and resources of public office to obtain personal benefits.

The charges stem from a June 2016 traffic stop in a state vehicle near Silver City and the subsequent fallout.