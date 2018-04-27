DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say one man is in custody after an overnight shooting at a North Carolina home.
The Durham County Sheriff’s Office tells local media outlets that officers were called at around 11:30 p.m. Thursday about a possible home invasion in Durham.
When deputies arrived, they found a person dead from an apparent gunshot wound. After a witness said that the suspect could still be nearby, officers searched the area and arrested a man.
Authorities haven’t identified the victim or the suspect. No other details about the incident have been released.
