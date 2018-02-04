CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada court officials say only one person has applied for a vacancy in Reno’s Second Judicial District Court.

They say Dixie Grossman is the lone applicant for the vacancy left by Judge Egan Walker, who was appointed in November to another department in the district court.

Grossman currently is a court master in the Second Judicial District’s family division.

The Nevada Commission on Judicial Selection says it will meet Feb. 14 on the matter.

They will determine if Grossman will be interviewed, if her name will be submitted to Gov. Brian Sandoval for his consideration without an interview, or if the selection process will start all over again.

Applicants for judicial vacancies must have 10 years of legal experience and two years of Nevada residency to be eligible.