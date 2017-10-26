CODY, Wyo. (AP) — About 1 acre of land burned in Yellowstone National Park during the 2017 fire season, a number much lower than the 63,000 acres (25,500 hectares) burned in the park a year ago.

The Cody Enterprise reported Wednesday that last year’s total was the most land singed in a single season since 1988, when 793,880 of the Park’s 2.2 million acres caught fire.

Yellowstone officials say the park had eight fires this season, six of which were caused by humans and two that were started by lightning.

The fire season was quiet throughout Wyoming this year, but there were massive fires in Montana. John Cataldo, the Park’s fire and aviation management officer, says a bunch of Yellowstone firefighters helped with the blazes in western Montana.

