NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Tulane University professor has received a $1.7 million Department of Defense grant for blood vessel research.
The New Orleans university says in a Tuesday news release that the grant went to Stryder Meadows, a cell and molecular biology professor.
The grant will fund research into a type of defect in arteries, veins and capillaries from a genetic disorder known as Osler-Weber-Rendu syndrome.
Meadows’ lab will analyze the role of a specific gene in the formation of the defect.
