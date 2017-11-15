NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Tulane University professor has received a $1.7 million Department of Defense grant for blood vessel research.

The New Orleans university says in a Tuesday news release that the grant went to Stryder Meadows, a cell and molecular biology professor.

The grant will fund research into a type of defect in arteries, veins and capillaries from a genetic disorder known as Osler-Weber-Rendu syndrome.

Meadows’ lab will analyze the role of a specific gene in the formation of the defect.