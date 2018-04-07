HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A $1.1 million settlement has been reached in a wrongful death lawsuit connected to a 2016 fatal highway crash in Windsor Locks.
The Connecticut Law Tribune reports the family of Kevin Dutra agreed to the settlement last month with the insurer of a nonprofit group whose sport-utility vehicle caused the accident.
The 42-year-old Colchester resident died after his pickup truck was rear-ended by the SUV, hit a guardrail and flipped over on Interstate 91.
Police said the SUV driver, Katell Gunning, was high on heroin and cocaine and was arrested, but she died of a drug overdose on the eve of her trial.
The SUV was owned by the Massachusetts nonprofit Hands Together, whose executive director was an acquaintance of Gunning and allowed her to drive the SUV.