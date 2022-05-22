Summer Guide 2022
Looking forward to the summer? Here’s our roundup of events, activities, entertainment and more around the Seattle area.
— Seattle Times features staff
Where to find great mountain biking trails in every direction from Seattle
Great mountain biking trail networks are spread across Western Washington. These routes are worth a trip, no matter what direction you head from Seattle this summer.
Try towering layers of cake, pizzacoa and bone marrow shots on a food-filled day trip to Tacoma
Our food writer explores beautiful Tacoma and fills up on slabs of cake, bowls full of mussels, classic cocktails and bone marrow shots.
How Bellingham became a hotbed for mountain biking
During the summer, Wednesday night in Bellingham means one thing: race night. The City of Subdued Excitement has become a major mountain biking hub — here’s how.
Stay off the beaten path this summer at these 8 unique Pacific Northwest locales
From chic trailers in Oregon to a Victorian hotel near Walla Walla and livable spheres in British Columbia, these unique stays are perfect for a summer road trip.
Find the Northwest’s best bakery — plus 5 more great places to eat — on an extra-fun day trip to Bremerton
Genius-level baked goods, a magical Mexican restaurant-and-market, some stellar Thai food and more await just a gorgeous ferry ride away from Seattle.
‘I had to prove myself worthy of being there’: Readers share their experiences in the outdoors
The Seattle Times asked readers about their experiences with the outdoors. Readers responded with stories of healing, connection and more in women-led spaces.
20 summer book recommendations from your favorite Seattle and WA authors
Looking for what could be your new favorite book? We asked local authors for their summer reading recommendations.
Outdoor concerts and festivals are back: Here are 9 in WA this summer
With summer comes outdoor concerts in the Pacific Northwest. Here are 9 outdoor shows and festivals to check out in Washington.
Seattle-area LGBTQ+ outdoors club OutVentures has offered camping, community for decades
For nearly three decades, the inclusive outdoors group OutVentures has created community in the great outdoors for queer folks in the Greater Seattle area.
The Puget Sound area is great for kiteboarding. Here’s how to get started
Learning to kiteboard can be hard and costly. But the feeling of harnessing the wind makes the sport worth it, says the Puget Sound kiteboarding community.
June has 3 free days at Washington state parks. Where should you go?
See beaches, forts, islands, lighthouses, bays and coastal forests for free this June during this month’s state park free days.
For croissants, butter steak and standout fish and chips, take a foodie day trip to Bainbridge Island
With two dozen wine bars and bistros on the main drag and a high-end restaurant opening this summer, Bainbridge Island is an appetizing lure for diners.
10 places where you can see movies outside this summer
Want to go see a movie but don’t want to sit in a dark theater? Try some of these outdoor movie venues around Western Washington.
Your guide to summer 2022 outdoor theater and performances in the Seattle area
Many companies have moved back inside, but there’s still great variety for anyone looking to experience performances in the open air this summer.
Moira Macdonald’s list of must-read books for summer 2022
Looking for a refreshing summer read? Here are Seattle Times arts critic Moira Macdonald’s picks for books worth staying indoors for.
