Summer Guide 2022

Looking forward to the summer? Here’s our roundup of events, activities, entertainment and more around the Seattle area.

— Seattle Times features staff

Peter Giese gives a banked turn boardwalk a whirl on the Semper Dirticus trail at Duthie Hill Ride Park.

Where to find great mountain biking trails in every direction from Seattle

Great mountain biking trail networks are spread across Western Washington. These routes are worth a trip, no matter what direction you head from Seattle this summer.

Housed in the old post office building, Tacomaâ€™s En Rama is a great place for classic cocktails alongside small plates and housemade pasta.

Try towering layers of cake, pizzacoa and bone marrow shots on a food-filled day trip to Tacoma

Our food writer explores beautiful Tacoma and fills up on slabs of cake, bowls full of mussels, classic cocktails and bone marrow shots.

Evil Bikes employee Cole Cook spends his lunch break catching air at the Civic Dirt Jump Park in Bellingham.

How Bellingham became a hotbed for mountain biking

During the summer, Wednesday night in Bellingham means one thing: race night. The City of Subdued Excitement has become a major mountain biking hub — here’s how.

This is the Melody sphere at Free Spirit Spheres in British Columbia, where funky spherical pods make for a nice forested retreat.

Stay off the beaten path this summer at these 8 unique Pacific Northwest locales

From chic trailers in Oregon to a Victorian hotel near Walla Walla and livable spheres in British Columbia, these unique stays are perfect for a summer road trip.

Chef Adam Paulin, formerly of Seattle pizza favorite The Masonry, is in charge of the wood-fired pies at Bremerton’s new Evergreen Pizza Co., and they are very good.

Find the Northwest’s best bakery — plus 5 more great places to eat — on an extra-fun day trip to Bremerton

Genius-level baked goods, a magical Mexican restaurant-and-market, some stellar Thai food and more await just a gorgeous ferry ride away from Seattle.

‘I had to prove myself worthy of being there’: Readers share their experiences in the outdoors

The Seattle Times asked readers about their experiences with the outdoors. Readers responded with stories of healing, connection and more in women-led spaces.

“Still Here: A South End Mixtape from an Unexpected Journalist” by Reagan Jackson.

20 summer book recommendations from your favorite Seattle and WA authors

Looking for what could be your new favorite book? We asked local authors for their summer reading recommendations.

Accordion Cat, his performing name, busk near the fountain at the 48th Annual Northwest Folklife Festival on Friday. Friday May 24, 2019 LO Linesonly The 48th Annual Northwest Folklife Festival 210360

Outdoor concerts and festivals are back: Here are 9 in WA this summer

With summer comes outdoor concerts in the Pacific Northwest. Here are 9 outdoor shows and festivals to check out in Washington.

Hikers from the OutVentures outdoors group ascend the 4.4-mile round-trip trail to Dirty Harry’s Balcony in the Cascade foothills off Interstate 90.

Seattle-area LGBTQ+ outdoors club OutVentures has offered camping, community for decades

For nearly three decades, the inclusive outdoors group OutVentures has created community in the great outdoors for queer folks in the Greater Seattle area.

Experienced Seattle-area kiteboarder Tom Dawson executes aerial maneuvers while kiteboarding.

The Puget Sound area is great for kiteboarding. Here’s how to get started

Learning to kiteboard can be hard and costly. But the feeling of harnessing the wind makes the sport worth it, says the Puget Sound kiteboarding community.

Visitors to Dash Point State Park in Federal Way walk on the beach on the first day the park has been reopened to the public, Tuesday, May 5, 2020. 213890

June has 3 free days at Washington state parks. Where should you go?

See beaches, forts, islands, lighthouses, bays and coastal forests for free this June during this month’s state park free days.

Proper Fish is one of the hot spots that has opened in downtown Bainbridge before the pandemic, specializing in British-style fish and chips served with a side of minty, mushy peas, Sunday, May 1, 2022 on Bainbridge Island.

For croissants, butter steak and standout fish and chips, take a foodie day trip to Bainbridge Island

With two dozen wine bars and bistros on the main drag and a high-end restaurant opening this summer, Bainbridge Island is an appetizing lure for diners.

A couple heads back to their vehicle as the movie, The Goonies, begins at the Skyline Drive-In in Shelton Wednesday, June 10, 2020. In business since 1964, the Skyline Drive-In is one of only four drive-in movie theaters still open in Western Washington. It has recently been allowed to reopen, with restrictions. Only 150 cars are allowed into the drive-in so that social distancing can be met. Cars must not be parked within ten feet of each other. 214224

10 places where you can see movies outside this summer

Want to go see a movie but don’t want to sit in a dark theater? Try some of these outdoor movie venues around Western Washington.

Benjamin McFadden as Sir Andrew Aguecheek and Eric Ray Anderson as Sir Toby Belch in Seattle Shakespeare Company’s 2019 production of “Twelfth Night.”

Your guide to summer 2022 outdoor theater and performances in the Seattle area

Many companies have moved back inside, but there’s still great variety for anyone looking to experience performances in the open air this summer.

“Tracy Flick Can’t Win: A Novel” by Tom Perrotta.

Moira Macdonald’s list of must-read books for summer 2022

Looking for a refreshing summer read? Here are Seattle Times arts critic Moira Macdonald’s picks for books worth staying indoors for.

