Sketched Nov. 17, 2018

Last fall, my family and I went to the San Juan Islands in the middle of November. I didn’t even know it was possible to get to Friday Harbor and back in one day, but no lines at the ferry made for a smooth excursion.

The highlights of our whirlwind tour included an artsy stop — the San Juan Island Sculpture Park near Roche Harbor — and a place full of history, the camp where British Royal Marines lived for 12 years in the 1860s when the sovereignty of the island had not been settled yet.

Despite the short time on the island — we were back on the ferry by 5 p.m. and we saw the sun set as we sailed back to Anacortes — the one-day trip was more than worth it. I can’t even imagine how amazing it must be to spend a whole weekend there during the summer.