It’s not uncommon for people to show their first serious symptoms of mental illness as they transition out of adolescence and into adulthood.

Dear Carolyn

Adapted from a recent online discussion.

DEAR CAROLYN: My sister is 18. She got homesick at college this year and is definitely depressed. I think she recently started antidepressants. She had a brief relationship there and has reacted poorly to the breakup. She has told the guy, several times, that she’s going to kill herself. Even saying it was “in progress,” which hasn’t been true. She’s told him she’s pregnant, then says she had an abortion, then says she’s pregnant again. This has been going on for a couple of months.

Clearly she’s seeking his attention and lying. There’s no chance they are getting back together; he thinks she’s absolutely crazy. But he contacted me because he’s afraid she might actually hurt herself.

I’ve asked her about it and her response is that he’s lying. He sent me screenshots, so I know he’s not. Our family walks on eggshells around her. She has a temper and lies constantly, so I can’t believe her at all. She will be home from college soon. I feel like this all needs to be addressed, but no one in my family will do it. What should I do?

— Crazy Sister?

DEAR CRAZY SISTER?: “Crazy,” please, no — “mentally ill,” quite possibly. A lot of serious mental illnesses start to present in people as they transition out of adolescence and into adulthood. Therefore it’s not uncommon for people to show their first serious symptoms — of depression, bipolar disorder, BPD (borderline personality disorder), schizophrenia, among others — while they’re away at college. It’s also not uncommon for the first pass at treatment to be inadequate.

As a sibling, you’re in a tough spot. To get your sister a full mental-health screening is a parent’s job. But, your parents might not be aware they have such a clear responsibility here. Oddly enough, it can be hard to figure out what to do about (what seem like) lies and drama and temper eruptions, yet easy to figure out what to do about the much more serious problem of an illness: Call the doctor. So push for the easy.

I don’t think it’s too much to ask of a sibling to tell your parents what you know and lobby them to bring your sister to her doctor. Ideally they will also read up on different illnesses and symptoms at www.nami.org, and call NAMI’s help line: 800-950-6264.

Re: The (apparently) mentally-ill sister: If there’s convincing evidence — e.g., her messages to the boyfriend — that your sister has threatened to kill herself, that might suffice to get her involuntarily committed for observation in a psych ward.

— Anonymous

DEAR ANONYMOUS: It warrants a call to the student dean’s office at school, at least, which would put an adult on the case. Thanks.

Re: Sister: This is almost word-for-word what happened to my sister when she went off to college. It was a lot to deal with for all of us, particularly my parents. I tried to compensate by being “perfect,” and ended up with some anxiety and a mild eating disorder. All this is to say that it might not hurt for you to have someone to talk to about this that isn’t your parents.

— Sib

DEAR SIB: Good thought, thank you.