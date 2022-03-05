This Women’s History Month, we are highlighting some of the incredible women who made an impact in Seattle’s past and those leaving their mark in Seattle today.

Marjorie Pitter King was a state legislator for a very short time. Named as representative from Seattle’s 37th District in 1965 when the previous officeholder died midterm, she served the remainder of the term and then was defeated in an election in 1966. But in doing so, she became a powerful symbol: the first Black woman to hold state office. Somebody has to be the first, to light the way.

Born in Seattle in 1921, King lived most of her life in the Central District, growing up in a three-story house on 24th and Pine and later raising her own family just around the corner on 25th Avenue. Politics was a strong thread in her life, from early years: Her parents, Edward and Marjorie Pitter, were active in Democratic circles — helping to found the first local Democratic clubs for Black voters — and King herself became chairwoman of the 37th District Democratic Party, treasurer of the Washington State Federation of Democratic Women, and served on the rules, credentials and platform committee of the King County Democratic Party.

But her life wasn’t just politics: Her Seattle Times obituary described her as “one of the state’s earliest, most enduring African-American businesswomen.” For 48 years, she ran M & M Accounting and Tax Service — the offices were in the basement of her home — helping clients who sometimes couldn’t pay for her services, or couldn’t read or write English. (Even as a child, she was an entrepreneur; saving up to buy a mimeograph machine and running a Christmas-card business with her sisters.) She sold her company in 1995, just months before she died at the age of 74; in the words of her sister, “a mover and shaker all of her life.”