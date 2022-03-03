This Women’s History Month, we are highlighting some of the incredible women who made an impact in Seattle’s past and those leaving their mark in Seattle today.

The first female mayor of any major U.S. city was elected right here in Seattle nearly a century ago. Bertha Knight Landes, born in Massachusetts, came to town in 1895 with her husband, a University of Washington professor. Active in civic affairs and the League of Women Voters, she was elected to the Seattle City Council in 1922 (she and Kathryn Miracle, elected that same year, were the first women on the council). As acting mayor in 1924 — the current mayor had left town for the Democratic National Convention — Landes launched a law-and-order campaign, shutting down illegal activities such as speak-easies and firing the chief of police. (The actual mayor, upon returning, rehired him.)

Elected in 1926 on a vow to clear out corruption, she served a single two-year term. Landes was 58 years old at the time of her victory — a year that marked only the sixth anniversary of women’s right to vote. She lost in 1928 to a male opponent who belittled her as a woman and refused to appear jointly with her; he would be recalled by Seattle voters just three years later.

Though her time in office was brief, Landes — who hated being called “mayoress” — was praised for an effective, scandal-free administration, and was endorsed by The Seattle Times for reelection. She never ran for elected office again, but spoke and wrote extensively about women’s “natural sphere” of politics, encouraging others to follow in her footsteps and demanding equal treatment of all elected officials. (Landes recommended that female politicians should, “while never forgetting our womanhood, drop all emphasis on sex, and put it on being public servants.”)

After her election as mayor, Landes wrote, “City governments exist largely because of the family and the home, and their first duty is to serve these two institutions. There is nothing sentimental or womanish in this philosophy, I insist. It is hard common sense.”