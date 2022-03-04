This Women’s History Month, we are highlighting some of the incredible women who made an impact in Seattle’s past and those leaving their mark in Seattle today.

Near the end of her life, not long before she died of cancer in 1998 at the age of 73, Aki Kurose said that her obituary only needed to contain one sentence: “Aki Kurose believed in peace.”

Kurose was a leader not through elected office, but through a life that embodied the principles she believed. A Seattle native whose Japanese American family was incarcerated during World War II, Kurose was a teacher, activist and mother, sharing with everyone whose lives she touched that peace can’t come without justice, and that with peace comes learning. In her career as a teacher with Seattle Public Schools, the beginning of which coincided with the district’s federally mandated desegregation, she taught her students — many of whom may not have had a nonwhite teacher before — to be curious, to be kind, to work together.

Among her many achievements and honors were the Presidential Award for Excellence in Science Teaching, the United Nations Human Rights Award, the Asian American Living Pioneer Award, the National Advisory Council on the Education of Disadvantaged Children, and Seattle Teacher of the Year. And her name lives on, in Aki Kurose Middle School in Rainier Valley, in the Aki Kurose Peace Garden at Laurelhurst Elementary (where she taught for 18 years), and in Aki Kurose Village, a low-income housing complex in North Seattle.

In an interview with Densho the year before she died, she was asked what message she’d want to leave her grandchildren. “To have them learn to respect themselves as well as others, and to work for peace,” she said. “Because peace is what empowers people.”