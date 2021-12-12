Winter Sports Guide 2021

Welcome to winter! (Well, almost winter — but with the weather outside, it feels like we’re already in the heart of the season.) A time when many burst open the doors of their homes with winter sports gear in hand, enthusiastically packing up the car to head out to our region’s many snow sports areas. For others, a time to shutter the doors of their home, cozying up inside with a good read, a warm meal or a favorite film.

Whether you embrace the winter months or curse them, there are plenty of activities you can do to celebrate the season. Read on for stories on unique and festive outdoor dining spots, what’s new in Western Washington’s ski country this season and reader recommendations on how to get through the colder months, as well our recommendations for things to do in and around ski areas (that’s not skiing) this winter.

Stay warm and happy winter!

— Seattle Times Features staff