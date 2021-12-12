Winter Sports Guide 2021
Welcome to winter! (Well, almost winter — but with the weather outside, it feels like we’re already in the heart of the season.) A time when many burst open the doors of their homes with winter sports gear in hand, enthusiastically packing up the car to head out to our region’s many snow sports areas. For others, a time to shutter the doors of their home, cozying up inside with a good read, a warm meal or a favorite film.
Whether you embrace the winter months or curse them, there are plenty of activities you can do to celebrate the season. Read on for stories on unique and festive outdoor dining spots, what’s new in Western Washington’s ski country this season and reader recommendations on how to get through the colder months, as well our recommendations for things to do in and around ski areas (that’s not skiing) this winter.
Stay warm and happy winter!
— Seattle Times Features staff
Moira Macdonald’s ode to winter, plus reader tips on weathering Seattle’s ‘Big Dark’
When we asked Seattle Times readers how they get through the Pacific Northwest’s dark months, winter lover Moira Macdonald told us we were looking at the season the wrong way. Read on for her take on ‘the Big Dark,’ plus reader tips for enjoying the winter.
Time to break out the skates! Here are Seattle-area ice rinks open this winter, plus other fun things to do
It’s time to break out the skates! Here are some Seattle-area ice rinks open this winter, including Bellevue Ice Rink. Or check out Jingle Bell Run, a selection of holiday markets or other in-person and virtual happenings.
From masks to chairlift protocol, here’s what’s new in Western Washington snow country this year
Between the pandemic and a visit from La Niña, last winter was an unprecedented Washington ski season. While COVID-19 lingers, Seattle-area ski areas will veer closer to normal this year. From weather to rules, here’s what to expect if you hit the slopes.
Not into skiing? Here are other activities to do in the mountains this winter
Even if skiing isn’t your thing, there are other ways to have fun in the snow around Western Washington’s ski areas. From tubing to snowshoeing, here’s a look at your options around four of the region’s most popular ski areas.
10 great Seattle-area restaurants that offer a cozy winter outdoor dining experience
The pandemic has changed people’s minds about outdoor dining amid Seattle’s rainy winters. Here are our food writers’ picks for their favorite outdoor dining setups in and around the Seattle area right now.
Snoqualmie Pass is getting new ‘front porch’ — inside century-old firehouse
Come January, the snow sports enthusiasts who descend on Snoqualmie Pass will have a new hangout to check out: Seattle-based outdoor retailer evo pumped $2.5 million into Firehouse, which will have coworking spaces, showers, food options and retail.
Check out these 5 top-shelf hockey audiobooks if you’re getting into the Seattle Kraken
Before you head to the ice rink, plug in these five hockey audiobooks — perfect for lifelong fans of the game and brand-new Seattle Kraken fans alike. On the list: books by hockey legends like Wayne Gretzky and Willie O’Ree, the NHL’s first Black player.
Alpine Lakes High Camp is a gateway to overnight backcountry adventures
Whether you’re new to outdoor winter adventures or you’re a seasoned snowshoeing extraordinaire, this backcountry camp near Stevens Pass is a gem that offers up a snowy retreat where you can still enjoy comforts, like running water and cell service.
Meet Seattle’s ‘Grand Poobah of Powder,’ whose forecasts have powered snow sports for 25 years
Longtime TV weatherman Larry Schick pioneered the idea of independent snow forecasts delivered to an online audience. For Pacific Northwest powder hounds eager to get to the slopes on powder days, he’s been an invaluable resource for decades.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.