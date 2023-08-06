NEW YORK — On an afternoon in June while wildfire smoke enveloped Manhattan, people lined up outside Irving Plaza — some before dawn, some sporting face masks, some fresh off red-eye flights — to see Dave Matthews. That night, the 56-year-old balladeer was playing a rare solo gig celebrating his namesake band’s new album, “Walk Around the Moon.”

Josh Roberts, 42, a special-education teacher in Las Vegas, who has seen the Dave Matthews Band, or DMB, 523 times, stood in that line. Roberts estimates that he has spent $100,000 on tickets and travel since discovering the band as a struggling high school junior in 1995. “This band has songs about love, depression, sex, things that you connect to,” he said.

Matthews is the first to admit he doesn’t always get it right. “I’ve written lots of terrible lyrics,” he declared at the Four Seasons hotel in Tribeca the next day, scanning a printout of a song generated by ChatGPT in the style of DMB. He cringed and added, “I would never say, ‘Grab my guitar, strumming with all my might.’”

Still, plucking his guitar with abandon is exactly what he has done since 1991, when the band established itself in Charlottesville, Virginia. DMB is the second-largest ticket-seller in the world (behind U2), according to trade publication Pollstar, which tracked the top touring artists of the past 40 years. Matthews believes that curiosity “about how to write a good song” may be one reason his band has stayed in the spotlight for more than three decades, attracting hundreds of thousands of concertgoers on their 45-stop summer 2023 tour.

Yet, the band’s ardent fan base contrasts with its paradoxical pop-culture standing: In 2020, the public voted for the Dave Matthews Band to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, but it was omitted from that year’s annual class. The band was subsequently not included in the nominees list for the next three years.

For a certain set of music enthusiasts born between 1970 and 2000, DMB is synonymous with summer. “When this time comes, I can’t wait for it,” Roberts said on a follow-up call during a 17-hour drive from Wisconsin to New Hampshire to see two more shows. “It’s the kid in me. I have more friends through DMB than I do through high school and college.”

Since 1992, the band, or some iteration of it, has toured relentlessly from Memorial Day to “Labor Dave Weekend” and beyond (except in 2020, because of the pandemic). Superfans routinely follow the band around for regional legs of tours. Many have seen hundreds of shows, displaying a band-as-religion level of fandom with tattoos, license plates and jewelry professing their piety.

Coupled with its taping-friendly policy (fans are allowed to audio record shows with professional equipment) and its hippie reputation, the band and its music frequently get lumped together with the Grateful Dead and Phish.

A lot of Deadheads, as Grateful Dead fans affectionately call themselves, either gravitated toward DMB or Phish when the Dead’s lead songwriter, Jerry Garcia, died in 1995, said Jeff Travitz, 61, a franchise development manager in Downingtown, Pennsylvania, who has taped more than 100 DMB concerts. The bands are each unique, he said, but they filled the same “major void” to meet up with friends, tape shows and trade recordings.

“I don’t think too much about what we replaced,” Matthews said. Still, he understands the Phish comparison. In general, he thinks ’90s music critics dismissed improvisation, which, as far as he is concerned, is the only quality these groups share. “We all got thrown into the same category, even though we’re all different,” he said. “What do they call it? Jam bands?”

Whatever it’s labeled, fans have gone to great lengths for DMB. In 1998, the band established the Warehouse, its official fan association, which allows members to order tickets before the general public, enter contests and access a message board. “I literally stole my mom’s credit card to join,” Roberts said. He now spearheads a Facebook group of about 850 followers of the band. During a tour, he will buy extra pit tickets with his own money and distribute them to the group at face value to combat scalping. (Matthews, too, laments the current business of ticketing: “I think half the profits that the ticket brokers make should be given back to the theaters, artists or charity, because they make so much money, and they’re really just scalpers.”)

Matthews attributed the band’s enduring allure, in part, to offering fans a singular experience each time. “I think about people that love our music but aren’t crazy fans,” he said. “I want them to have the best time. And then I want to play music for people that love us deeply. I want to play for everyone.”

The band has about 1,100 titles in its catalog and a core rotation of about 275 songs. Set lists vary substantially, and there are guest musicians throughout the tour, including Warren Haynes and Brandi Carlile, as well as lesser-known local acts.

Travitz appreciates that the band covers songs and interpolates snippets of others into its tunes. Some covers include Pink Floyd’s “Money,” Talking Heads’ “Burning Down the House” and Neil Young’s “Hey Hey, My My.” “It always makes the show fun when they play a song you’re totally not expecting,” Travitz said.

To broaden his perspective, Matthews often leans on his children. His twin daughters, who are in their early 20s, are either “full of praise where they think it’s deserved” or “they’ll tell me as quickly, ‘This is not a good song’ or ‘I don’t buy those lyrics.’” Matthews recurrently finds himself asking them and his 16-year-old son about his place in the world from their Generation Z perspective.

Meghan Brennan, 24, a customer service manager in Boston, is part of a crop of new admirers and has seen about 50 shows. “I’m definitely one of the younger big fans,” she said, adding that her peers “think that I’m insane for doing what I do, which I am.” Her sister, 18 months her junior, doesn’t get the obsession. She “just hates how much I like them,” Brennan said.

Traveling to see the band has marked what Brennan calls a transitional life stage of college and living on her own for the first time. She appreciates the friends she has made at tailgates and pre-show meetups from Nashville, Tennessee, to Hartford, Connecticut. Her fan friends are older and can offer advice from a different perspective, she said.

Matthews’ values also resonate: “He really is vocal about the environment,” Brennan said. (The band is the first to be designated as goodwill ambassadors by the United Nations Environment Program.)

As for Matthews, his desire to make the best of whatever muck or gold that life throws his way can be traced to his father (a scientist he described as “brilliant beyond my understanding”), who died of cancer when his son was 10. This is why, he said, “I feel it’s necessary to remind myself of our temporary nature.” Although he is unsure whether his father would have liked his music, he thinks he would have appreciated that attitude.

Although Matthews can’t pinpoint exactly why the band has remained so popular, he believes that luck may have played some kind of role. “It’s just what has happened to us, as much as we’ve done it,” he said. “Some worms end up in beautiful, rich, wet soil, and some worms end up on the sidewalk on a hot, sunny day.”