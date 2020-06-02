Slowly but surely, Gov. Jay Inslee’s four-phase plan to reopen Washington has taken effect throughout the state. Inslee unveiled his plan May 1, and as of Monday, about two-thirds of the state’s counties have advanced to Phase 2.

However, on May 29, Inslee introduced “Safe Start” — a plan to continue the phased reopening of the state after the stay-home order expired Sunday. In this new approach, each county can apply to the secretary of Health for advancement through the different phases on a case-by-case basis. Inslee’s office also introduced a “modified Phase 1” that allows counties not yet qualified for Phase 2 to ease restrictions on some business activities throughout. The secretary of Health can modify the plan to address the needs of different counties.

Counties now can also apply to enter what Inslee’s office is terming a modified Phase 1, which would allow limited openings for a number of sectors. Under the modified Phase 1 plan, counties can participate in select Phase 2 activities like recreation and fitness, gatherings and dining with specific modifications to the health and safety requirements. For instance, a county in modified Phase 1 can open outdoor dining at restaurants, but only at 50% of existing outdoor capacity. For those itching for a haircut, counties in Phase 1 can resume personal services as long as occupancy is kept at 25%. Find more details here.

King County applied for modified Phase 1 status Monday.

As your county moves through the various phases, here’s a breakdown of some of the services and activities Washington residents can expect to participate in, some of the rules various industries have to abide by to reopen and an estimate of when you might realistically be able to do these things according to the state’s four-phase plan can be found here. Note that the answers depend on the phase your county is in, and dates are subject to change.

Below is an interactive map that will show the progression of each county through the various phases in real time. This will be updated as more information comes out.

Counties cleared for Phase 2 as of Monday:

Adams, Asotin, Clallum, Columbia, Cowlitz, Ferry, Garfield, Grant, Grays Harbor, Island, Jefferson, Klickitat, Kitsap, Kittitas, Lewis, Lincoln, Mason, Pacific, Pend Orielle, San Juan, Skamania, Spokane, Stevens, Thurston, Wahkiakum, Walla Walla, and Whitman.