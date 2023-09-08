How to Seattle

As we follow a winding dirt path through a green patch of trees and shrubbery in Beacon Hill, Elise Evans points out the many edible plants surrounding us.

Do I know about cardoon, she asks. (It’s a thistle that tastes similar to artichoke.) Have I tried chocolate berries or seen ground cherries before?

No, no and no.

In Beacon Food Forest, where Evans volunteers, the grapes and kale you likely see at the grocery store grow alongside some lesser-known fruits and veggies. The trees, shrubs and garden beds cover a west-facing hillside next to Jefferson Park, creating a peaceful green space with the backdrop of Seattle’s skyline in the distance.

The food forest also is one of several spots in the Seattle area where any visitor can pick produce for free.

In Washington’s rainy, temperate climate, edible plants grow in abundance. For many nature enthusiasts, urban foraging is a tradition in Seattle from summer to early fall, whether it’s collecting invasive Himalayan blackberries from streetside patches or picking apples from Piper’s Orchard in Carkeek Park. (Disclaimer though: Foraging in Seattle parks, including for fruit and berries, is against park code.)

Fortunately, volunteers and community groups have made the most of the area’s environment, creating food forests and urban farms where anyone can drop by and harvest for free. Here are several to visit before winter comes.

Beacon Food Forest, Seattle

On the wooden, gazebolike structure marking an entrance into the food forest, colorful writing conveys a simplified version of the Beacon Hill organization’s mission: “Care for earth, care for the people, fair share for all.”

In 2012, a group of volunteers started transforming an unused, 7-acre plot of grass into the food forest, which mimics a natural forest ecosystem while producing plenty of edible goods. Whether you join the volunteer crew or not, all visitors are encouraged to harve st wh at they need or will use.

“Even if it’s your first time, no matter what your relationship is with the place, we want people to forage here and feel welcome,” Evans said. “That’s the point.”

Meandering through in the late summer or early fall, you may spot fruits like grapes, plums, figs, raspberries, thornless blackberries and elderberries; greens such as kale and other brassicas; and herbs including rosemary, oregano and lavender.

Most but not all of the forest is open harvest for any visitor. There are some private P-Patch plots, which are rented by individual residents through a city of Seattle community garden program. Check the map at the entrance to identify open harvest areas and avoid plots with stone walls around them, Evans advised.

She also encourages potential visitors to bring a bag for toting collected produce, water for a warm day and possibly some garden gloves. When harvesting, be gentle with the plants and make sure you can identify them before eating anything.

Signs throughout the forest can help pickers identify some plants, but the labeling is a volunteer-run work in progress, Evans said. For help identifying species, bring a foraging guidebook, use your smartphone or stop by during a volunteer work party when you can learn from the folks who maintain the forest.

Food forest volunteers hold work parties on Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. and on the third Saturday of every month at 10 a.m. Check the full schedule at beaconfoodforest.org.

Duvall Food Forest, Duvall

Beacon Food Forest is one of the earliest examples of food forests on public land in the U.S., Evans said, and the volunteers behind it hoped the unique model would take off.

Their aspiration seems to be materializing — at least in the case of Duvall Food Forest, which opened in 2020. The Duvall forest, about a 25-minute drive northeast of Redmond, was largely inspired and supported by the South Seattle organization, founder Jeffrey Davis said.

Because this half-acre green space in Duvall is so new, many of the harvestable crops aren’t bearing fruit yet, but the food forest is only growing bigger. This year, several new fruits made their debut, including purple gooseberries, which taste almost like grape-flavored candy, Davis said, and aronia berries, which are considered one of the richest sources of plant antioxidants.

August and September are the best months to visit, when visitor favorites such as apples, blackberries, currants and raspberries are ready for picking.

Davis encourages people to come enjoy the green space as well as keeping an eye out for what’s ready to eat. His motivation to create the forest came from wanting to share two of his own top self-care practices: “spending time in the garden and spending time with people.”

To learn more about what’s growing in the forest, it’s all about what Davis calls “dirt time,” or gaining familiarity with the “huge variety of edible plants that you can grow here.”

For example, start by visiting the forest regularly, browse nurseries and read the plant tags or get involved through the food forest’s volunteer opportunities and workshops.

The Duvall Food Forest holds work parties on the fourth Sunday of every month from 1 to 4 p.m. and holds workshops, including sessions this fall on how to design and plant your own food forest and medicinal garden, Davis said.

Visit theduvallfoodforest.org for more information.

Rainier Beach Urban Farm & Wetlands, Seattle

Next to South Seattle’s Be’er Sheva Park, about 2 acres of mixed vegetable beds grow amidst sprawling wetlands.

The Rainier Beach farm thrives in that environment, “because the soil is so fertile and rich,” said Suez Gebretsadik, a director at Tilth Alliance, which co-operates the farm.

At the farm’s labeled U-pick areas, visitors can pick a variety of produce for free, including tomatoes, cucumbers, African nightshade, amaranth, collards, corn and potatoes.

The farm has staff on site and kiosks where visitors can borrow harvesting scissors or other tools and are asked to weigh and log the produce they take.

Gebretsadik encourages visitors to ask staff any questions about what they can harvest and eat, use the pathways between beds to avoid stepping on any edible plants and to “be mindful of sharing the bounty.”

“We want to harvest what we need and make sure we leave produce behind for the next person,” she said.

While it’s open all year, the bulk of the produce is ready to pick in the summer and fall, Gebretsadik said.

One of the farm’s central goals is to increase access to fresh produce, especially for those who don’t have the means to buy it.

“Knowing those special places in Seattle” where you can pick free food is important, Gebretsadik said. “That’s one less worry that you have, to know you can get fresh produce at that spot.”

The farm’s current hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday (with the exception of Thursday when it closes at 6 p.m.) and 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on the first and third Saturdays of every month.

Visit tilthalliance.org to learn more.

Charlotte’s Blueberry Park, Tacoma

While you may stumble across a host of unknown and familiar plants at a food forest, at this Tacoma park, you know exactly what you’ll find: blueberries. More specifically, five varieties of them, from about 3,000 bushes.

From 1952-68, this plot of land was the privately owned Berg’s Blueberry Farm, according to Metro Parks Tacoma’s website. The land was bought by Tacoma Public Schools and later traded to Metro Parks. A neighborhood group fought to protect the blueberry plants from development each time.

Now, anyone can visit the public park and harvest from the bushes for free during picking season — typically, July through September. The park is open from about a half-hour before sunrise to a half-hour after sunset.

Visit st.news/blueberry for more information.