When we asked Seattle Times readers how they’d overcome the city’s alleged Freeze, around 100 people wrote in with success stories. Among their varied tales was one common thread: The key to making friends, readers told us again and again, is finding a group of people who both share a passion and meet regularly to pursue it.

Reader Katrina Dohn found that community through pickleball, which she declares to be “the antithesis of the Seattle Freeze.” Olive Minor found it at an open-mic storytelling series where she gained “a sense of belonging in Seattle that I’ve never had before.”

We wanted to know more: Where do Greater Seattle residents discover that special group, venue or activity? That eventual home away from home?

Luckily, readers were generous with sharing what’s worked for them — from ballroom dance classes to atheist book discussions. Most of their suggestions fell into seven categories below.

Put the “active” in “activities”

In a state known for its outdoors obsession, it’s no surprise countless readers recommended active pastimes.

Besides nature-focused groups such as The Mountaineers, they mentioned skate parks, open-water swimming groups, recreational sports teams and more. Check city websites, YMCAs, Facebook groups or organizations including Seattle’s Underdog Sports Leagues for active, inviting places to meet new people.

Options abound, but readers seemed particularly passionate about sports involving nets.

“Seattle is the best — thanks to tennis!” said James Milton Smith, who’s made more than 50 connections through the sport. “They are some of my bestest friends EVER!”

In Dohn’s experience, pickleball, Washington’s official state sport, is the clear winner when it comes to making friends.

“While I am not new in Seattle, I have met and made more new friends in the five months since I took up pickleball than I have in the last many years of being involved in other activities in the region,” she said. “As someone told me when I was first trying out this sport, ‘Pickleball people are almost always nice people.’ ”

Walk your dog (or just yourself)

There are more dogs in this city than children, according to census data from a few years ago. Not only are dogs everywhere and adorable, but they’re also great icebreakers, readers say.

Even Liz Hammel, with a self-described “naturally unsocial temperament,” made herself say hello to every passerby while walking her dog — and it worked!

“I have since made lasting friendships with other dog walkers,” Hammel reports. “I suppose I have melted my own Freeze with this small change in my behavior.”

No dog? No excuses. You can still stop and ask about other people’s canine companions, pointed out a reader named Larry.

In fact, the odds of people speaking to you without a dog-based incentive are still quite good.

Harry Kautzman from Bothell estimates that about 80% of people respond to “hello” when strolling by. Stu Haas, who greets passersby while running 6 miles around Magnolia every weekday, says in post-pandemic times, 75%-80% of people respond to “good mornings.”

If that sounds like a lot of exertion, you can also take after David Smail of Rainier Beach: Simply put out a bowl of dog treats, hang out in your yard and chat up the humans while their dogs munch.

“After three months, I have established a rapport with many of the regulars (and their furry friends) that has helped to make me feel welcome here!” Smail said.

Go online to meet people IRL

To be clear, readers are concerned about how technology can exacerbate the city’s anti-socialness.

Hammel, for example, does not appreciate Seattleites who “whip out their phones whenever they accidentally make eye contact.”

But you can also use the digital age to your advantage.

“My neighborhood Facebook group has also been a great way to build community and get to know my neighbors,” Sophia Pollock said.

Rita White says Meetup, a digital platform for hosting and attending various types of gatherings, “truly changed my social life.”

“After five years of going to work and going home every day, I joined Meetup to go to restaurants and enjoy the company of like-minded folks who like to eat and cook food … . What better way to meet people in a new environment than through mutual interests that are not work related?” said White, who assures us “I am NOT a Meetup shill.”

Nearly any sort of get-together you can imagine probably exists on Meetup. A quick search in the Seattle area reveals that people nearby would like to meet up to go paddle boarding, read books silently but together, practice facing rejection and learn about artificial intelligence, among other activities.

Become a regular … somewhere

A welcoming cafe or bar just might become your third place, readers attest.

For Tara Kearns, it was Good Weather Bicycle shop and cafe on Capitol Hill, which “became a gathering space” thanks to friendly owners and weekly meetups.

“It was a special time and is a special place,” Kearns said.

For Josh Bishop, it’s the bar Diesel with its “surprisingly warm reception.”

Some folks mentioned their favorite spots, like Wallingford’s Sea Monster Lounge and Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley in downtown Seattle. But as one reader said, it’s not so much about the place as it is about the people.

Stephen Schwab offers this introvert-friendly approach: “Go to a coffee house and invite someone to sit next to you while you read your book or newspaper.”

Dance the night away

Whether it’s salsa, swing or some other style, Seattle’s social dance events often encourage participants to mix and mingle between songs. Hello, new dance partners!

“I have met tons of new people at dances like this, and I find the experience carries over, making it easier for me to strike up conversations with random strangers,” Peter Shaw said.

Shaw’s favorite is the free Dancing Til Dusk series, which happens every summer in parks throughout Seattle. But there are plenty of options, from Kirkland’s LaVida Studio, which offers private and group classes, to salsa Thursdays at Aurora Borealis Event Center in Shoreline.

Do something kind for the world

After struggling to meet people as a new Seattleite and retiree, Kathy Frank started volunteering at Woodland Park Zoo.

“Being a volunteer at the zoo opened up an entire world,” she said. “It’s a way to meet other volunteers who become instant acquaintances, which often leads to lasting friendships.”

Other readers seconded that volunteering — from helping with park renovations to running summer camps — will get you in touch with other like-minded folks.

Sites including VolunteerMatch and AmeriCorps let you search for opportunities based on your interests. Many city government websites, including those for Seattle, Bellevue, Redmond and Kirkland, can also direct you to volunteer roles.

Religious and spiritual groups

Though Washington ranks among the less-religious U.S. states, many people still find a sense of belonging at their place of worship. Beyond going to services, a few readers suggested joining special interest groups or service projects.

If you’re spiritual but not religious, there are spaces for you, too.

Take it from Jonathan Tweet, who met his wife at an atheist book discussion at University Unitarian Church in Wedgwood. “Unitarian-Universalists welcome atheists, which is an important consideration in Seattle,” Tweet said.

More success stories

Whatever club, activity or hangout spot you pick, showing up consistently is often what makes the difference, Times readers said.

“The only thing we can do to crack the Seattle Freeze is to just get off your sofa and DO something that YOU like to do. You may even find your soul mates,” one reader encouraged.

But if you need more inspiration, here’s just a sampling of other, unique Freeze-melting success stories folks shared with us.

“My friend Isaac Timothy Plentl and I started a weekly potluck dinner gathering of people and would individually text people (we have about 107 people on the list). [Twenty to] 30 people show up on any given week. We all take turns hosting (many of us live in Seattle apartments with large common spaces) and just continue inviting people through word-of-mouth and get added to ‘the list.’ ”

— Richard Ha

“My husband and I met our first (and now best) friends in Seattle after moving here five years ago and going to a barbecue hosted by our apartment building. We were originally just going for the free drinks and food and didn’t intend on meeting anyone. He saw a group of four people around our age and struck up a conversation with one of the guys. I started talking to the two women and we all just hit it off and started hanging out regularly after that. … Once you have a solid group of people that you know, it’s so much easier to expand after that.”

— Hayley Ping

“I was looking to improve my public speaking skills at the recommendation of my boss when I started participating in Wallingford Toastmasters. However, now their hourlong hybrid (online and in-person) meetings have become one of the highlights of my week because of the people. It’s an eclectic group from different ages, races, countries, and with such different passions so the stories and information that get shared are always so captivating. The point of a Toastmasters club is to be welcoming and safe, so it felt like home pretty quickly.”

— Stephanie Koder

“I found some great friends in the PEPS group I joined after my baby was born! It’s a wonderful organization that places new parents with others who have had babies within a few months of each other and are in the same general neighborhood. Because of our proximity to one another, we are able to get together regularly and share our milestones and difficulties — it’s been an absolute lifesaver to have people nearby going through the same thing. Many of us are transplants and don’t have family in the area, so we have found community with one another. It takes a village, and PEPS gave us one!”

— Sarah Chase

“I melted the Seattle Freeze during the pandemic! I took a beginners Japanese class through the Japanese Cultural & Community Center of Washington, which was supposed to be in person, but then shifted to Zoom meetings once per week. I was put in a breakout room with a fellow student and we set up a time to meet up at a local brewery to study. Over two years later, we are good friends and have shared many beers since! It can be hard to build community here, especially as an adult, but I think leaning into your interests and not being afraid to make the first ‘move’ can help.”

— Jimmy Kralj

“I became extremely isolated after having a baby at the beginning of the pandemic. Long after my child-free friends were getting back out into the world, I struggled to leave the house. I realized I needed a hobby that would connect me with other people again. So I decided to try something I’ve wanted to do for years: I started attending live storytelling events hosted by The Moth. I’ve listened to their show for almost 20 years, yet I never thought of it as something I could do.

I started by just showing up and listening, tuning in to what worked and what didn’t when telling a true personal story on a live stage. I kept showing up until people started to recognize me, and I recognized them, and we struck up conversations. Eventually, I started telling my own stories on stage. The Moth producers, volunteers and audiences are wonderful — they are inviting, warm, inclusive and supportive. Their events have given me just what I needed: a creative outlet, a regular excuse to leave the house, an inviting community, and a renewed sense of who I can be.”

— Olive Minor

