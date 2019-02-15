Share story

By
Seattle Times travel and outdoors reporter

To learn more about the buffalo soldiers and their history in the Pacific Northwest, check out these museums, along with online resources.

Local museums

  • Buffalo Soldiers Museum of Tacoma, 1940 S. Wilkeson St., Tacoma. Hours: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Wed. and Sat., or by appointment. Call 253-272-4257.  www.buffalosoldierstacoma.org
  • Klondike Gold Rush National Historical Park, 319 Second Ave S., Seattle. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. Call 206-220-4240. nps.gov/klse

Helpful websites

