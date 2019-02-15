To learn more about the buffalo soldiers and their history in the Pacific Northwest, check out these museums, along with online resources.
Local museums
- Buffalo Soldiers Museum of Tacoma, 1940 S. Wilkeson St., Tacoma. Hours: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Wed. and Sat., or by appointment. Call 253-272-4257. www.buffalosoldierstacoma.org
- Klondike Gold Rush National Historical Park, 319 Second Ave S., Seattle. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. Call 206-220-4240. nps.gov/klse
Helpful websites
- The National Park Service’s website offers information dedicated to the buffalo soldiers’ service at various national parks, including:
- Vancouver Barracks: www.nps.gov/fova/learn/historyculture/buffalosoldiers.htm
- Klondike National Park: www.nps.gov/klgo/learn/historyculture/buffalo-soldiers.htm
- The National Museum of African American Heritage & Culture provides an overview of buffalo soldier history: nmaahc.si.edu/explore/manylenses/buffalosoldiers
- BlackPast has articles written and sourced by historians about the buffalo soldiers and black history in general: www.blackpast.org
