On May 1, Gov. Jay Inslee announced a four-phase plan to reopen Washington. But the plan triggered a flood of questions on what can be done and when.

Here’s a breakdown of some of the services and activities Washington residents can expect to participate in, some of the rules various industries have to abide by to reopen, and an estimate of when you might realistically be able to do these things according to the state’s four-phase plan.

Note that the answers depend on the phase your county is in, and dates are subject to change. This list will be updated as more opens up.

Counties cleared for Phase 2 as of Thursday, May 21:

Asotin, Cowlitz, Columbia, Ferry, Garfield, Grant, Lincoln, Pacific, Pend Oreille, Stevens, Wahkiakum, Whitman and Skamania.

When can I …

DAILY NEEDS AND PERSONAL SERVICES

Go to the dentist and doctor?

Dentists and family medical practitioners were given the green light to reopen on May 18. Doctors’ offices and dental practices are required to have enough personal protective equipment (PPE) for their staffers, maintain social-distancing policies, and check visitors and patients for symptoms of COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. If appropriate, practitioners are urged to use telemedicine. Find the full list of requirements here.

Get a haircut, manicure or other personal services?

Reopen allowed in: Phase 2

Projection: June 1.

The governor’s office released regulations for personal services on May 13. To reopen, hairstylists, barbers, nail salon workers and other personal service providers have to maintain six feet distance when possible and use PPE. If keeping distance is not feasible for a specific task, other prevention measures like barriers or limiting the number of employees or clients allowed in a space at once are required. Frequent and adequate hand washing, along with cleaning and sanitizing is also required. Find the full list of requirements here.

Get my house cleaned/hire a nanny?

Reopen allowed in: Phase 2

Projection: June 1

In-home/domestic services such as housecleaning and nannies may resume in Phase 2. Specific guidelines for reopening have not yet been released.

Shop at malls and other retail outlets?

Reopen allowed in: Phase 2

Projection: June 1

The governor’s office released reopening regulations for retail on May 12. In-store purchases will be allowed in Phase 2 with restrictions. Stores must arrange no-contact pay options and pickup/and or delivery when possible. Store occupancy must be 30% of maximum building occupancy or lower as determined by the fire code. Distance markers, signage on use of face coverings and arranging the flow of customers to reduce crowding and choke points is also required. Find the full list of requirements here.

Get my pet groomed?

Reopen allowed in: Phase 2

Projection: June 1

The governor’s office released regulations for pet grooming on May 18. Pet grooming will be allowed in Phase 2 with restrictions. Client occupancy should be kept at 50% or lower, primary access to the building should be through the front door, while other access points should be kept closed and all linens, towels, drapes, etc. must be laundered in accordance with WAC 208-20-110 if applicable. Find the full list of requirements here.

FITNESS ACTIVITIES

Play individual sports such as golf or tennis?

Reopen allowed in: Gradual ramp-up over Phases 2-4

Projection: June 1, June 22 and July 13, respectively

The governor’s office allowed golf courses to reopen on May 5, with the caveat that golfers follow specific safety guidelines such as playing in twosomes instead of foursomes. Similarly, restrictions on tennis were lifted on May 14. However, only singles tennis is permitted in Phase 1, though, doubles is permitted in Phase 1 if all four players are from the same household. Tennis facilities must take stringent sanitization measures, and tennis players are required to bring their own balls.

Hang out with people outside my household/play group recreational sports?

Reopen allowed in: Gradual ramp-up over Phases 2-4

Projection: June 1, June 22 and July 13, respectively

Some outdoor recreation such as golf, hunting, hiking and fishing is currently permitted. Starting in Phase 2, more outdoor recreation (camping, beaches, etc.) involving fewer than five people outside your household will be allowed. Gatherings with no more than five people outside your household per week can also take place. In Phase 3, outdoor group recreational sports activities can occur with five to 50 people. Gatherings with no more than 50 people will also be permitted. In Phase 4, all recreational activities and gatherings of more than 50 people may occur. Staffed facilities such as tennis courts and go-cart tracks must enforce social distancing, personal protective equipment and frequent hand washing/cleaning. Find the full list of requirements here.

Work out at the gym or take an instructor-led fitness class?

Reopen allowed in: Gradual ramp-up, Phases 2-4

Projection: June 1, June 22 and July 13, respectively

On May 19, Inslee announced that personal training and small-group fitness classes of five people or less can resume in Phase 2. The instructor must, however, conduct a safety briefing or show a safety video at the beginning of every session that asks everyone to maintain social distancing and enforce safety protocols. Clients must bring their own towels. Fitness service providers are not yet allowed to work with high-risk clients (65 or older, underlying medical conditions, or are immunocompromised) in Phase 2. Along with hygiene and distancing requirements, signage must be placed at facility entrances instructing patrons that they cannot enter if they have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and have not yet recovered; are still within the required 14-day quarantine; have had symptoms of COVID-19 within the last 24 hours; or have had contact in the last 14 days with a person that has or is suspected to have COVID-19. Find the full list of requirements here.

Recreational facilities (gyms, public pools, etc.) may open at less than 50% capacity starting in Phase 3.

EATING OUT AND TRAVEL

Start non-essential travel?

Reopen allowed in: Gradual ramp-up throughout all phases.

Essential travel and limited non-essential travel for Phase 1 permissible activities is currently in place. This will continue in Phase 2 along with non-essential travel for Phase 2 permissible activities. Other non-essential travel can resume in Phase 3. Specific guidelines have not yet been released.

Eat and drink at a restaurant or bar?

Reopen allowed in: Phase 2, 3 and 4

Projection: June 1, June 22 and July 13, respectively.

The governor’s office released regulations for restaurants and taverns on May 11. Beginning in Phase 2, restaurants are allowed to open at less than 50% capacity with table sizes no larger than five. In Phase 3, restaurants can open at less than 75% capacity with table sizes no larger than 10, and bar areas in restaurants and taverns can open in with less than 25% capacity. Full capacity for both will be allowed in Phase 4. Some requirements for restaurants in Phase 2 include having hand sanitizer available at entry for all staff and patrons (assuming supply availability), properly distanced tables and single-use menus. The governor’s office initially required restaurants to keep a log of name and contact info of all patrons for 30 days, but later backtracked to say this is not mandatory. Find the full list of requirements here.

ENTERTAINMENT AND BIG EVENTS

Go to the library/museum?

Reopen allowed in: Phase 3

Projection: June 22

Beginning in Phase 3, residents can visit libraries and museums. Specific reopening guidelines have not yet been released.

See a movie in the theater?

Reopen allowed in: Phase 3, Phase 4

Projections: June 22, July 13

Movie theaters can reopen at less than 50% capacity in Phase 3. Full capacity can resume in Phase 4. Specific reopening guidelines have not yet been released.

Attend a live sporting event?

Reopen allowed in: Phase 3, Phase 4

Projection: June 22, July 13

Professional sports may also resume without an audience in Phase 3. In phase 4, recreational facilities can open at full capacity and large sporting events will be allowed to resume.

Go to a nightclub/concert?

Reopen allowed in: Phase 4

Projection: July 13

Nightclubs and concert venues can continue to operate in Phase 4. Specific reopening guidelines have not been released.