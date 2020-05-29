After a short four-day week, the weekend is already here. Check out this roundup of activities you can do these next few days, even while social distancing.

Eats and drinks

Try making this recipe for a light and fresh macaroni salad with a crunch.

Or try this recipe for homemade churros and chocolate dipping sauce, courtesy of former “MasterChef Junior” competitor Sadie Davis-Suskind.

Order takeout from one of restaurant critic Bethany Jean Clement’s favorite spots from this month.

Or find something to order from our updating list of restaurants offering takeout and/or delivery that you can sort by neighborhood.

Check out what our creative readers made with the ingredients olives, pancake mix, cheese and herbs in Round 2 of the Seattle Times Pantry Kitchen Challenge. Then, participate in the next round by coming up with your own recipe that incorporates four new ingredients.

Books

Whether you are a kid in need of a Harry Potter fix, or an adult wanting to learn about civil lawsuits, Seattle-area libraries have you covered with a myriad of online classes and groups.

Pick up one of these six new paperbacks to add to your reading list. See if your neighborhood independent bookstore has them available for delivery or curbside pickup.

Movies and television

Stream these films about amazing human and wildlife connections.

Check out two new movies this weekend: “The Half of It” and “The High Note.”

Steve Carell’s anticipated “Space Force” debuts on Netflix today. Or, find something to watch from this list of what’s new on HBO Max, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Fun with the family

Explore Alaska’s fjords, yarn-bomb your bedroom or do these other fun activities with your kids.

Do your kids need exercise and fresh air? Here are some tricks to encourage outdoor time close to home.

Looking for a new board game? Take a recommendation from 9-year-old Seattle entrepreneur Alex Butler, who invented the best-selling game Taco vs Burrito.

Outdoors and fitness